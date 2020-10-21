Consumers Price Index Review: 2020 – Tables

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Consumers price index review: 2020 outlines the changes we made to the basket of goods and services as a result of a review of the consumers price index (CPI). We have released the following tables with updated weights to give technical customers …

Consumers price index review: 2020 outlines the changes we made to the basket of goods and services as a result of a review of the consumers price index (CPI).

We have released the following tables with updated weights to give technical customers the opportunity to update their models before the release of Consumers price index: September 2020 quarter results on 23 October 2020.

The report Consumers price index review: 2020 will also be released on 23 October 2020.

Visit our website to download basket item list and review tables (Excel files):

