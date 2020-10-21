BDO Announces Strategic Partnership With FranchiseAssociation Of New Zealand

Press Release – BDO New Zealand

Leading global accountancy and advisory firm BDO today announces its Strategic Partnership with the Franchise Association of New Zealand.

BDO New Zealand’s Head of Franchise, Tristan Will, says, “We are very excited to be working with the Franchise Association as a strategic partner. We have wide ranging franchise expertise, with a dedicated national team that works with both franchisors and franchisees across our national network of 14 offices.”

“New Zealand has the largest amount of franchises per capita in the world, so is a preferred way for Kiwis to operate their business. Given that BDO has a local and a global footprint, we will be able to assist Franchise Association members by giving them access to our considerable knowledge and educational resources, and tap into our global network to help to grow into other international markets.”

Franchise Association CEO Robyn Pickerill says “it is extremely heartening to see the high profile BDO brand joining FANZ as a Strategic Partnership and recognising the significance of franchising in NZ which contributes approximately $27.6 billion to GDP and employs over 120,000 people. In a time when the NZ economy is working hard to rebuild, the expertise which BDO can bring to the table and the support they can offer franchises across the country will be immensely valuable.”

