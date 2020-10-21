Air New Zealand And Tourism New Zealand Team Up On Safety Video To Star Aotearoa

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has kicked off filming its next safety video which is set to showcase some of the best of Aotearoa. The safety video is being created in partnership with Tourism New Zealand. Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand signed a new three-year …

Air New Zealand has kicked off filming its next safety video which is set to showcase some of the best of Aotearoa.

The safety video is being created in partnership with Tourism New Zealand. Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand signed a new three-year Memorandum of Understanding last year to undertake cooperative marketing activity to promote New Zealand.

Air New Zealand General Manager Brand & Marketing Jeremy O’Brien says some of the safety video scenes were filmed in Tairāwhiti Gisborne yesterday, and in other regions over the past week.

“While New Zealand’s scenery has been the backdrop for many Air New Zealand safety videos, this time it has a starring role.

“It’s fantastic to team up with Tourism New Zealand to combine efforts and showcase some of our world-famous scenery and destinations through this safety video. This safety video is a truly collaborative effort with Tourism New Zealand and by working in partnership we can showcase New Zealand’s iconic attractions to both New Zealanders and a global audience. It is undoubtedly the best time for Kiwis to discover what we’re world famous for and the video will also help support the recovery of international tourism once borders reopen.

“Air New Zealand has become known around the world for leading the way when it comes to inflight safety videos. Our videos continue to deliver real value and make customers stop and pay attention to our important safety messages.”

Tourism New Zealand Director Commercial René de Monchy says the safety video perfectly matches many of the elements that New Zealanders are looking for while on a holiday in New Zealand.

“Kiwis are looking to do something new and go somewhere they have never been to before. They are also looking for spectacular natural landscapes and iconic experiences, which the video will have in spades.

“With 71 percent of Kiwis planning to take a domestic holiday in the next 12 months, and domestic tourism being so vital to the country’s recovery, it’s the perfect time to showcase what New Zealand has to offer,” says de Monchy.

Air New Zealand’s next safety video will be out later this year. The video will feature local actors as well as Air New Zealand cabin crew.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url