Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Today is World Statistics Day 2020 connecting the world with data we can trust. To mark the day, Stats NZ looks back on what we measured 100 years ago from whaling to drunkenness to what we measure now such as the number of te reo speakers, …

Today is World Statistics Day 2020 – connecting the world with data we can trust.

To mark the day, Stats NZ looks back on what we measured 100 years ago – from whaling to drunkenness to what we measure now – such as the number of te reo speakers, food prices, and wellbeing.

See video 100 years of stats about New Zealand.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url