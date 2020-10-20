Plant Based Eating Made Easy!

Press Release – HuVa

New to the New Zealand market, the HuVa range of plant-based meals offer Kiwis simple, delicious and nutritious dinners the whole family will enjoy. There are five products in the range : Bolognaise; Chilli Con Carne; San Choy Bau; Hemp Falafel Mix and Burger …New to the New Zealand market, the HuVa range of plant-based meals offer Kiwis simple, delicious and nutritious dinners the whole family will enjoy.

There are five products in the range: Bolognaise; Chilli Con Carne; San Choy Bau; Hemp Falafel Mix and Burger Mix – RRP $9.00 available in Countdown stores nationwide.

These meals are enriched with protein and iron, contain natural ingredients and have been developed by nutritionists with nutrition and taste in mind. Feeding up to four people per pack makes mealtimes affordable for both families and students and is an easy way to introduce plant-based eating into your diet.

HuVa meals come in dry mixes so you simply have to combine with water and a few extra ingredients for a delicious plant-based lunch or dinner. They are so convenient to have in your pantry and perfect for those camping trips too.

Whether you are a flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan or anything in between, HuVa provides a holistic approach to incorporate the many health and lifestyle benefits of plant-based eating into the diet and makes the decision easy, enjoyable and delicious. Follow HuVa on https://www.facebook.com/HuVaAU/ or https://www.instagram.com/huva_au/?utm_source=ig_embed&hl=en

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jmowmnlta4xafp1/AACXRyPaqTwAqjyln-BAiPq2a?dl=0

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url