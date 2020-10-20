New Zealand Holiday Park Sector Set For A Welcomed Upgrade

Press Release – Tasman Tourism

In a boon for the New Zealand economy and tourism market, Tasman Tourism NZ Limited has unveiled plans for a much-needed overhaul and upgrade of the countrys holiday park sector. A new player in the New Zealand tourism sector, Tasman Tourism NZ will …

In a boon for the New Zealand economy and tourism market, Tasman Tourism NZ Limited has unveiled plans for a much-needed overhaul and upgrade of the country’s holiday park sector.

A new player in the New Zealand tourism sector, Tasman Tourism NZ will take over ownership and operation of three existing holidays parks – Papamoa Beach Resort, Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Resort and Beachaven Top 10 Holiday Park.

It will invest in upgrading park facilities such as accommodation sites, amenities blocks, swimming pools and playgrounds, as well as an integrated management system for the parks’ operations.

General Manager of Tasman Tourism NZ, David Aflallo said the investment in this family-friendly tourism sector was exciting for locals and tourists.

‘Many New Zealanders have fond childhood memories of long, lazy holidays spent at parks like these, relaxing and exploring the picturesque and pristine coastline and countryside. It is part of the fabric of New Zealand family life, almost like a rite of passage,’ Mr Aflallo said.

‘There has not been enough investment in our NZ parks, compared to other sectors and holiday destinations, and we have identified a gap between consumers expectations and what many parks deliver.

‘We are excited to be focussing on upgrading and rejuvenating these parks and in doing so, taking the holiday park experience to the next level, and we look forward to welcoming back New Zealand holiday-makers so they can re-discover their love for this unique style of family holiday.’

Tasman Tourism NZ is managed by the Australian company Tasman Tourism whose team has a long history of successfully operating holidays parks across Australia. Tasman Tourism NZ has recently established a corporate head office in Papamoa Beach in the Bay of Plenty, with three fulltime staff to be employed to manage the NZ operation.

Dozens of local construction jobs are expected to be created during the upgrade to the three holiday parks, with additional long-term jobs created as existing park management teams are upsized in accordance with expected growth in tourism numbers, both domestic and international.

Pre-COVID, guest nights to NZ holiday parks were 35% international visitors and 65% domestic visitors. Tasman Tourism NZ expects the international visitor rate to bounce back with the expected trans-Tasman tourism bubble.

According to the Holiday Accommodation Parks Association of NZ, each guest staying at a holiday park spends an average of $144.59 per day on everything from accommodation and grocery shopping to eating out and visiting local tourist attractions. Overall, this equates to direct expenditure of more than $1 billion per year in local communities.

‘This investment now, during the COVID pandemic, shows our confidence in New Zealand as a holiday destination,’ Mr Aflallo said. ‘We will also be working closely with the local iwi to ensure our holiday parks, our management teams and our visitors all operate respectfully to enhance the Tiaki Promise,’ he said.

The Holiday Accommodation Parks Association of NZ said it welcomed Tasman Tourism NZ’s investment in the New Zealand holiday park sector.

‘Tasman brings a wealth of experience in operating Australian holiday parks and they are putting together an experienced team to lead their New Zealand operation,’ said Chief Executive Fergus Brown.

‘Holiday park guests, both domestic and international, are increasingly looking for high quality accommodation experiences and financial investment is a key to meeting these demands. This reflects the confidence that investors have in the post COVID future of holiday parks in New Zealand,’ he added.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa’s Advocacy & Engagement Manager, Steve Hanrahan, said Tasman Tourism NZ’s investment in the local holiday park sector was a vote of confidence in the long-term future of New Zealand’s tourism industry.

‘Holiday parks are an important part of New Zealand’s accommodation sector, and are popular with both domestic and international travellers,’ Mr Hanrahan said.

‘It’s welcome news that Tasman Tourism New Zealand plans to keep operating these three iconic properties as holiday parks, and is a compliment to the decades of hard work put in by each of the sellers. TIA looks forward to working with Tasman Tourism New Zealand.’

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url