IR Working To Fix MyIR Problem

October 20, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Inland Revenue

Inland Revenue is experiencing some issues with its online service, myIR. Customers are unable to log-in or the log-in is very slow. We are working as a matter of urgency on a way to restore the service. IR first noticed the issues yesterday morning. The …Inland Revenue is experiencing some issues with its online service, myIR. Customers are unable to log-in or the log-in is very slow.

We are working as a matter of urgency on a way to restore the service.

IR first noticed the issues yesterday morning. The problems are related to a systems upgrade over the weekend.

