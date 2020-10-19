National Pacific Radio Trust – New Board Appointment

Press Release – National Pacific Radio Trust

Aucklander Maria Fuata is newly appointed to the National Pacific Radio Trust, Manat Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today. Of Fijian and Rotuman heritage Maria Fuata has strong skills and experience in financial analysis, audit and business …

Aucklander Maria Fuata is newly appointed to the National Pacific Radio Trust, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today.

Of Fijian and Rotuman heritage Maria Fuata has strong skills and experience in financial analysis, audit and business management.

With 14 years’ experience in senior financial management roles in the not-for-profit space in New Zealand, Maria Fuata is currently a member of the Pacific Business Trust Board.

Her previous finance roles include a five-year stint as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Suva, a senior auditor at Grant Thornton Accounting, Auckland, Pacific Media Network Finance and Administration Manager, and Pacific Business Trust corporate manager.

Since January 2016, Maria Fuata has run her own accounting business specialising in Xero accounting for not-for-profit, government-funded organisations, community groups and small family businesses.

Replacing outgoing member Martha Samasoni, Maria Fuata joins Sholan Ivaiti, Sara-Jane Elika and Jody Jackson-Becerra who are reappointed to the board. Her appointment from 1 October is for a three-year term.

The National Pacific Radio Trust (The Trust) owns and operates the Pacific Media Network (PMN), a New Zealand radio network and pan-Pasifika national broadcasting network based in Auckland. The Pacific Media Network broadcasts NiuFM in the Auckland region and 531pi nationwide.

PMN exists to empower, encourage and nurture Pacific cultural identity and economic prosperity in New Zealand and to celebrate the Pacific spirit.

The Trust receives an annual grant from government. It is monitored by NZ On Air and is overseen by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url