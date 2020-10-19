Canterbury Lawyer’s Community Spirit Behind Her First Steps In Governance Award Win

Press Release – Institute Of Directors

Lawyer Alex Booker will take her first steps in governance with a two-year internship on the board of Comcare, after winning a 2020 First Steps in Governance award from the Canterbury branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD). Alex Booker As well as …

Alex Booker

As well as sitting on the board of the Canterbury mental health and addiction services provider, Alex will receive professional development training with IoD, a year’s complimentary IoD membership and attendance at Canterbury branch functions, as well as one-on-one mentoring with an experienced director.

Comcare Chair David Griffiths says “Alex shows an empathy and passion to support the more vulnerable sectors of the community and I am confident she will be a great asset to the board.”

Alex says she is looking forward to being part of an important organisation that ensures people who have mental illness and addictions are able to live well within our community. “Mental health and addiction affects many people and I have experienced the devastating effects of losing a close friend”.

The IoD awards individuals who are motivated to further their business experience, gain insight into good governance practice and learn about the dynamics of sitting on a board. Several past recipients of the First Steps in Governance award, launched in 2014, have gone on to build successful governance careers.

The selection panel were impressed with Alex’s enthusiasm and willingness to learn more about governance, especially in the not-for-profit sector, as well as her strong community spirit.

Alex has 15 years’ experience as a property development, environment and planning lawyer.

She also holds a science degree and has been actively involved in sustainability initiatives in the workplace and community. “I am passionate about business sustainability and am keen to see organisations take a sustainable approach to all aspects of their business. I also recognise the importance of creating diverse and inclusive cultures, and am keen to see boards increase focus on cultural capabilities and understanding, particularly Te Ao Māori and tikanga.”

Alex will receive her First Steps in Governance award at an IoD function in Christchurch on 16 November 2020.

