Business Central Congratulates NZ Labour On Election Win

Business Central congratulates the New Zealand Labour Party on their election win over the weekend, as well as congratulating all those elected as Members of Parliament across the Central New Zealand region.

“There was an electoral shift throughout the Central region, with eight electorates exchanging hands. We look forward to engaging with all of our representatives, both new and incumbent, over the coming months,” says John Milford, Chief Executive of Business Central.

“We all know New Zealand is at a key juncture, with the added uncertainty of ongoing COVID-19 impacts. Across the Central region we are in desperate need for more skills-based training and employment opportunities. There is significant potential in our people and our region, but we need our leaders to be brave and committed to doing what is needed for their business community.

“Central Government also needs to move quickly and actively support our primary industries. The horticulture and agricultural sectors desperately need people to ensure they have the workforce in place for the upcoming picking season.

“The government must also set out the plan to selectively open the borders for commercial exchange and opportunities. We need to be ready to go once travel bubbles with selected countries, such as Australia and the Pacific Islands, are safe and viable.

“The incoming Government must boost regional economies through investment in infrastructure and commercial opportunities. They must also work with local government, local iwi, business leaders, and each other to ensure, that across the Central region, we are getting a fair deal.

“Business Central has been active over the election period, advocating on the issues that matter to business, including; a plan to reopen the economy safely, investing in key regional infrastructure, managing our resources more effectively, reducing regulation, getting more kiwis into skilled work, and staying ambitious for sustainability.

“We will continue to be vocal on these key business issues and will ensure our region’s business have a voice. Our organisation will continue to work closely with our elected representatives, and we look forward to continuing our well established working relationships over the next three years.”

