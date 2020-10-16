Night Time Traffic Management On State Highway 1 North Of Johnstones Hill Tunnels

Press Release – NX2 Group

The Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth Project advises that there will be night time lane closures on State Highway 1 (SH1) north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels over the next few weeks.

From Sunday 18 October to Tuesday 20 October and on Sunday 1 November to Tuesday 3 November traffic management will be in place north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels. To minimise disruption, stop/go traffic management will be in place between the hours of 9.00pm and 4.30am when traffic volumes are lower.

The works will be carried out to enable the widening of SH1 north of the tunnels where it will eventually connect to the section of new motorway still under construction.

“For the past couple of years, we have been building the new alignment alongside State Highway 1. Now we’re working to bring the old and new two together, which is very exciting,” says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

Safety is our highest priority and the reduced speed limit of 60km/h will remain in place for the duration of the works. While we will try to limit disruption to traffic flows, road users should plan ahead and allow more time for their journey.

NX2 would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

The new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It will vastly improve the safety, connectivity and resilience of the transport network between Northland and Auckland, helping to boost the economic potential of the Northland region.

Read more about Ara Tūhono -Pūhoi to Warkworth on our website nx2group.com.

