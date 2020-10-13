Business Scoop
Network

Watercare Water Supply Update: 13 October

October 13, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Watercare Services

Please find below the latest water supply status update: 13 October. Rainfall:   Yesterday Past 7 days Hnua Ranges 12.5mm 8mm Waitkere Ranges 4mm 16mm       How full the dams are (in total): Today: 66.87% Yesterday: …

Please find below the latest water supply status update: 13 October.

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days
Hūnua Ranges 12.5mm 8mm
Waitākere Ranges 4mm 16mm
     

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 66.87%
Yesterday: 66.83%
Normal for this time of year: 91.4%

Water consumption:

Target for October 2020: 415 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption 393 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 395 million litres

See the weekly water supply update.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: