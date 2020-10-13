Watercare Water Supply Update: 13 October

Press Release – Watercare Services

Please find below the latest water supply status update: 13 October.

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 12.5mm 8mm Waitākere Ranges 4mm 16mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 66.87% Yesterday: 66.83% Normal for this time of year: 91.4%

Water consumption:

Target for October 2020: 415 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 393 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 395 million litres

See the weekly water supply update.

