New KiwiSaver Scheme Offers Investors Choice And Flexibility

Fast-growing Wellington-based investment platform, InvestNow, has launched into the KiwiSaver market with the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme, offering a range of low-cost passive (index) and active managed funds for investors to choose from.

InvestNow General Manager, Mike Heath, says “as people’s KiwiSaver grows to become one of their largest financial assets, so does the desire to have greater control and flexibility over it.” – and the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme design reflects this, giving investors more choice than any other KiwiSaver Scheme.

For the first time, KiwiSaver investors can choose from a range of investment options from multiple fund managers, including exclusive access to boutique fund managers, within one KiwiSaver Scheme.

InvestNow founder, Anthony Edmonds, says “The broad choice breaks the traditional KiwiSaver mould, where providers often only have one manager’s funds available”

The InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme, officially launched today, gives Kiwi’s access to 28 managed funds from 9 leading fund managers, including Milford Asset Management, Mint Asset Management, Harbour Asset Management and more.

Fee’s for the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme are market competitive, with the underlying fund fees starting from just 0.27%p.a. (inc. GST) and no KiwiSaver administration fees.

“We’ve made the choice not to charge any KiwiSaver admin fees because we believe Kiwi’s should get to keep their hard-earned dollars for when they need it most – retirement.” Heath says.

With a wide range of single-sector investment options covering all major sectors/asset classes, investors can choose multiple funds to build a truly customised KiwiSaver portfolio. And for those wanting to jump straight in, the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme also offers a range of easy-select diversified funds.

Heath says the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme is a natural step for the direct-to-consumer platform, which now has over $600 million of Kiwi assets from over 30,000 customers. “Our goal is to give Kiwi’s the ability to grow their own wealth, how they see fit”. Heath also notes that this is just the beginning, with even more investment options in the pipeline.

InvestNow

Established in March 2017, InvestNow offers Kiwi investors online access to KiwiSaver, Managed Funds & Term Deposits, and has scaled quickly to boast more than $600 million of assets from over 30,000 investors using the platform.

InvestNow is 100% owned by Implemented Investment Solutions, a Wellington-based investment business that manages over $4.5 billion on behalf of New Zealand investors. InvestNow is a Financial Service Provider (FSP534448).

