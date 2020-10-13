Business Scoop
Accommodation Spending Low But Eating Out Recovers

October 13, 2020PressRelease

Spending on hotels, motels, campgrounds, and other accommodation remains well below levels a year ago, before COVID-19, Stats NZ said today.

In September 2020 spending on accommodation, was down $54 million (29 percent) compared with September 2019.

“Spending on hotels, motels, and the like plunged in April after the border closed to international visitors in March to slow the spread of COVID-19 and sales have only partly recovered since then,” retail statistics manager Kathy Hicks said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

