Waka Kotahi Asks Drivers To Observe Temp Speed Limits As Road Works Get Underway On SH99/Steel Road

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging drivers to comply with temporary 30km/h speed limits as the Highways South team is currently resurfacing the Steel Road/SH99 intersection with a new chipseal layer.

“While this seal is freshly applied, it is particularly fragile and susceptible to damage while vehicles are turning, accelerating, and decelerating. We’re asking drivers to observe the temporary speed limit and drive with care in this area to help us get this new seal set-up successfully,” says Justin Reid, Maintenance Contract Manager, Southland region for Waka Kotahi.

Allowing the seal time to completely bed-in increases the lifespan of the seal and reduces the need for future road works and speed restrictions in the area. Highways South will be manning this area to ensure the safety of road users and compliance with the temporary speed limit while this seal sets.

“We thank all road users for their ongoing patience in this area, and look forward to lifting speed restrictions once this work is complete,” Mr Reid says.

