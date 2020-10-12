Strengthening South Marlborough Business Through Film

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group has recommended Council provide $12,000 to fund 50% of a South Marlborough film project Maunga to Moana from its COVID-19 economic recovery funding. Developed by the South Marlborough Networking Group (formerly …

The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group has recommended Council provide $12,000 to fund 50% of a South Marlborough film project Maunga to Moana from its COVID-19 economic recovery funding.

Developed by the South Marlborough Networking Group (formerly East Coast Women in Business) led by Sarah Bates and Olivia Doonan, Maunga to Moana aims to strengthen the South Marlborough business community, encouraging investment to enhance economic recovery.

TEAM Group Chair, Councillor Mark Peters, says the project will help create engagement through storytelling to create business investment and a cohesive offer for visitors.

“The project, undertaken by local filmmaker Keelan Walker, will showcase local producers and accommodation providers, iconic walkways, wineries in the region, glamping and activities such as rafting and mountain biking. Spread over six episodes Maunga to Moana will promote business to the region.

“We need to share with the rest of Marlborough, and New Zealand, the ‘must-dos’ in the area – Maunga to Moana will help us do that,” Councillor Peters said.

TEAM Group has also recommended a funding grant of $10,000 to increase the number of young people in the Marlborough Boys’ College Gateway Programme from 49 to 60 in 2021.

“This programme is all about supporting students’ transition into the workforce by offering them workplace learning while at secondary school.”

Although the programme is funded mostly by the Tertiary Education Commission, the grant will increase the number of students who can access it.

Councillor Peters says the programme is a win-win – benefitting local employers who are looking for extra support, and the students who learn new skills making them more employable in future.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url