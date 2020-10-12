Mindful Fashion New Zealand Appoints First Ever Programme Director

Press Release – Mindful Fashion

Jacinta FitzGerald set to take on mission-critical role for the not-for-profit industry collective

Mindful Fashion New Zealand (MFNZ) has today announced the appointment of its first Programme Director, Jacinta FitzGerald – an accomplished sustainability consultant who has worked across sustainability initiatives for some of the fashion world’s most prominent brands.

As Programme Director, Jacinta will be responsible for driving MFNZ’s strategy, underpinned by the goal to ensure the local garment industry has a thriving and sustainable future in New Zealand. As part of this role, she will advocate for the New Zealand industry, facilitate collaborations, and support innovation.

Mindful Fashion New Zealand Chairperson, James Walker, says of the appointment: “This is a huge milestone for Mindful Fashion New Zealand. Now in its second year, MFNZ has reached a stage where it can employ a passionate leader to drive the organisation’s mission to unite the New Zealand clothing and textile industry to create an innovative, full-circle and thriving future. Jacinta’s first priority projects include stead fasting the future workforce for the fashion and clothing industry in New Zealand and enabling members to go further and faster on sustainability.”

Jacinta currently runs her own sustainability consultancy Make.Good which specialises in clothing and accessory brands. She has consulted to domestic and international clothing brands on sustainability such as Juliette Hogan, Bally, Content, and Kowtow.

Mindful Fashion Co-Founder, Kate Sylvester, says “Having Jacinta on board as Mindful Fashion’s Programme Director is an important and exciting step forward for the organisation. Her experience and knowledge to lead Mindful Fashion’s project agenda will bring about really positive change for the future of the New Zealand clothing and textile industry.”

The organisation’s joint Co-Founder, Emily Miller-Sharma of Ruby, says, “As an organisation that serves many different parts of the clothing and textile industry, from design and retail, to the processing of raw materials, Jacinta’s ability to listen to, and understand, a wide range of viewpoints is crucial to our success. She is deeply committed to the kaupapa of Mindful Fashion NZ and I am so excited about how much we will be able to achieve with her laser-sharp focus.”

Jacinta’s appointment was made possible because of Mindful Fashion’s growing membership, new partners, and the successful Love Local Boosted campaign in August.

Of her appointment, Jacinta FitzGerald says, “I’m excited about the opportunity we have with Mindful Fashion to shift the needle towards a sustainable and circular clothing and textiles industry in NZ. There is enormous scope for collaboration, to drive projects forward that benefit our businesses, New Zealanders, and the environment. I’m looking forward to working with our members to bring this vision to life.”

Until today, Jacinta has been a member of the Mindful Fashion New Zealand Board. She has stepped down from the Board to take on this position.

Mindful Fashion has 37 members and graciously welcomes new partners and supporters, Kathmandu, AgResearch, and Laybuy.

