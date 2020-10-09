Supporting New Zealand’s Proud Wine Industry

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

A National Government will give New Zealands wine industry the tools to continue making a valuable contribution to our economy, National Party Leader Judith Collins and Viticulture spokesperson Stuart Smith say. New Zealand wineries produce world-class …

A National Government will give New Zealand’s wine industry the tools to continue making a valuable contribution to our economy, National Party Leader Judith Collins and Viticulture spokesperson Stuart Smith say.

“New Zealand wineries produce world-class products, contributing $1.9 billion in export revenue to our economy,” Ms Collins says.

“Our picturesque wineries are world-renowned tourist attractions and provide huge boosts to the local economies of regions like Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay and Central Otago.

“National is focused on growing our way out of this economic crisis. That means giving businesses in the wine industry confidence to continue pushing forward and aiming higher.”

National will:

· Amend the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act to support wine tourism

· Pursue trade access with key markets the United Kingdom and the European Union

· Encourage the development of technology and science to support industry growth

· Allow more skilled and seasonal workers to enter New Zealand through managed isolation

· Launch a New Zealand Tourism Festival to support domestic tourism

· Invest $600 million in water storage through the National Infrastructure Bank

“Covid-19 has brought many challenges to our wine industry. The closure of our borders has led to significant workforce shortages and a lack of tourism revenue,” Mr Smith says.

“Our viticulture industry relies on access to skilled and seasonal workers for harvesting, pruning and blending. National will strengthen our border defences so we can safely allow workers into New Zealand.

“We will provide wineries with confidence by lessening their regulatory burden, encouraging more domestic tourism opportunities, and investing in the future with our long-term plan for water infrastructure and storage.

“New Zealand’s wine industry has a proud history of growth that has led to our world-class reputation and standing as the seventh-largest wine exporter in the world. National will support the industry to continue growing despite the challenges of Covid-19.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url