Greens Would Bring Urban Food Farms To Auckland City

The Green Party will invest funding in community agriculture and urban food gardens in places like Auckland city centre.

Green MP and Auckland Central candidate Chlöe Swarbrick says investment in regenerative urban farms, which provide a stronger awareness of sustainable food production, would make Auckland city more resilient.

Today, Swarbrick will visit existing and potential urban farms in Auckland city centre that could benefit from increased community food funding.

“I love Auckland city. I grew up here and I live here now. I want our physical urban space to be as exciting and diverse as our people.

“Urban farms combine economy, ecology and community. They provide jobs, education and resources which will benefit our city and its people.

“It is a priority for the Greens to support local food production. That’s why in government, the Green Party will provide $10 million a year to support community gardens and composting initiatives.

“Our Farming for the Future plan includes a $297m fund over the next three years, which will kick-start the clean farming transition. It demonstrates the Green’s commitment to support farmers and growers to transition to environmentally-friendly practices.

“Auckland city is a place where big things, and big changes, happen. Community endeavour and creative hard work has created a flagship urban farm on Symonds Street – For the Love of Bees’ Organic Market Garden – which is inspiring local residents and businesses to learn new practical skills in climate resilient food production. It is a living testament to what we could achieve throughout the city centre.

“A sensible next investment would be to turn the extension of Albert Park, as cut off by Bowen Road, into an urban farm for all to enjoy. A one-off investment would regenerate kai, jobs, soil, organic waste and sequester carbon emissions.

“These things require thinking ahead, and acting now. That’s why the Greens back the community organisations already doing these things to keep flourishing.”

The Green Party Farming for the Future Plan would:

Support farmers to improve the ways they grow food and fibre, with a new $297 million Healthy Food and Farming Fund over three years to speed up the transition to regenerative farming; grow the organics sector; and set a fair price for agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

Connect urban communities to food production by supporting community gardens, with a $10 million annual fund; strengthening food growing at school; and making sure all school kids get opportunities to see how farms work.

