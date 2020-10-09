Press Release – Make Lemonade

The covid-19 pandemic and swift changes to greater digital health has produced a swarm of health experts putting their names forward to join the board directors of NZ Health IT (NZHIT).

Since the first case of the disease in New Zealand was reported on February 28 this year, NZHIT has been at the forefront of enabling change to digital health. NZHIT today announced 14 nominations for the board elections.

Chief executive Scott Arrol says the high calibre of nominees is representative of the important part that NZHIT plays in the digital health sector and more so since covid.

“The large number of nominations reflects the strong desire they each have towards making a contribution to the sector nationwide.

The three successful candidates will be named at the NZHIT annual meeting on December 9.

“As the peak body for the digital health industry sector, NZHIT provides guidance, advice and leadership across the health and disability system as well as supporting innovation and export.

“The number of people who have thrown their name in the hat for this year’s election, is a sign of NZHIT’s strong position in the sector. We can now attract this level and number of candidates who want to contribute to New Zealand’s digital health sector.”

Arrol says New Zealand has not yet widely adopted virtual healthcare throughout the country, apart from the national telehealth service that has been handling the bulk of direct inquiries and responses to covid.

The board nominees include heads from health companies such as Amazon, Orion Health, Deloitte and Aceso Health.

“After the elections, the government must give urgency to changes to funding models and incentives that will enable GP’s to offer virtual healthcare services to patients at little or no cost, whilst also support existing or new service offerings to be available that are outside of the traditional doctor’s clinic model.

“Since the first case back in February, New Zealand’s primary care doctors, nurses and staff have put in an amazing effort to switch to phone and online health consultations in such a very short timeframe,” Arrol says.

There are a number of online resources available to the public so they can better understand what to expect and Arrol 1qqrecommends NZ Telehealth and Health Navigator as excellent publicly available sites to learn more.

NZHIT is the key go-to health tech organisation representing the health IT industry sector and has many members with digital solutions that enable the delivery of virtual healthcare.

