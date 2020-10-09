2 New Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new cases in the community.

Both cases being reported today arrived from India on 26 September. The people have been in managed isolation and have returned a positive test result from their routine test around day 12. They have both now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,510, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our total number of active cases is now 41 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19.

One person remains on a ward in Middlemore hospital with COVID-19 today.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 5,597 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 992,141.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,301,800 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 87,698,279 poster scans, and users have created 3,704,195 manual diary entries.

