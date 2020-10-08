Top 3 Global Retailers To Sell Almost $1 Trillion In 2020, Walmart With 97% ECommerce Sales Growth

Press Release – ComprarAcciones.com

According to the research data analyzed and published by ComprarAcciones.com, Walmart is set to be the top retailer globally in 2020 with $527.8 billion in revenue. Amazon is projected to rake in $268.2 billion while Costco is estimated to make a total of $156.6 billion.

Together, the three retail giants are expected to make $952.6 billion.

Walmart’s US eCommerce Sales Surpass $10 Billion in Q2 FY21

For the 12-month period that ended on July 31, 2020, Walmart’s revenue totaled $542.06 billion, a 4.64% gain year-on-year (YoY). According to its earnings results for Q2 FY21, its eCommerce sales during the period surged by 97% from a year ago.

Walmart’s US eCommerce sales totaled $10.7 billion, accounting for 11.4% of US net sales. During the previous year’s quarter, total US eCommerce sales were $5.4 billion, 6.34% of US net sales. Operating profits in Q2 FY21 grew 8.5% to $6.1 billion.

Moreover, the company has been making moves in fast-growing economies like China and India. In China, during Q1 FY21, it saw an 11.7% gain in comparable-store sales and a 160% increase in eCommerce sales.

On the other hand, Amazon’s Q2 2020 was its best quarter yet in terms of online sales. Its online grocery sales tripled on an annual basis while online net sales totaled $45.8 billion. The latter marked a 49% gain YoY, eclipsing the previous record of $45.7 billion, made in Q4 2019.

However, Amazon’s physical retail sales dropped by 13% YoY to $3.8 billion. Its net income doubled to $5.24 billion from $2.63 billion. International net sales soared by 41% during the quarter with an operating income of $345 million.

