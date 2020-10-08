Inaugural Chief Advisor, Māori appointed to PHARMAC

Press Release – PHARMAC

A dedicated senior Mori leadership role has been created in PHARMAC demonstrating the strong commitment PHARMAC has to ensuring equitable health outcomes for Mori.



A dedicated senior Māori leadership role has been created in PHARMAC demonstrating the strong commitment PHARMAC has to ensuring equitable health outcomes for Māori.

“PHARMAC is committed to upholding the articles of te Tiriti o Waitangi across all areas of our work. It is for this reason we are delighted to announce the development of a new role – Chief Advisor, Maori, and the appointment of Trevor Simpson (Tuhoe, Ngāti Awa).

Trevor comes to PHARMAC after more than eight years with the Health Promotion Forum, where he holds the role of Deputy Executive Director and Senior Health Promotion Strategist (Māori portfolio). Prior to this he worked in a number of vocations including Crown Land administration, Treaty Settlements, Maori social work and special youth projects. His interests are in raising the profile of Māori issues particularly in the areas of health and matters of social importance. Trevor is committed to health promotion as a fundamental approach to improving Māori health status and believes that strong Māori leadership in this field is an essential facet if we are to contemplate success.

“Trevor, as our Chief Advisor Māori, will ensure we receive robust Māori advice at a senior leadership level to inform and shape how we give effect to our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, including equity for Māori, into all of our work.

Trevor’s wealth of understanding of Māori health needs and experience in Māori health promotion will be invaluable at PHARMAC and we look forward to him starting at the end of the month.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url