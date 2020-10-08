Business Scoop
COVID-19 Curtails Cruise Ship Visits And Spending

October 8, 2020

Last summer’s cruise ship season was cut short by COVID-19, with spending down 3.2 percent to $547 million in the year ended June 2020, Stats NZ said today.

The $18.1 million fall in annual cruise spending reflected a truncated number of cruise voyages, port calls, and passengers due to enforced border restrictions from March 2020.

“Overseas-flagged cruise ship visits were banned in March 2020 following the emergence of COVID-19 within New Zealand, and outbreaks onboard ships visiting last summer,” national accounts senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

