Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries Launches Afterpay – NZ’s Leading Buy Now Pay Later Service

Kiwi travellers looking to book their holiday crossing over the Strait with Bluebridge now have greater payment flexibility through the launch of Afterpay – New Zealand’s fastest growing Buy Now Pay Later service.

From today Bluebridge will offer Afterpay as a payment option for all online bookings across all fares in keeping with its mission to give travellers better value and service every day.

Free to join, Afterpay offers customers the ability to split their ticket price across four interest-free payments. The first 25% is due when they book and each additional payment every two weeks after that. There is no Bluebridge administration fee, no minimum spend and customers don’t have to book weeks in advance to use Afterpay.

The only Cook Strait ferry to offer Afterpay, Bluebridge chose the Buy Now Pay Later provider because it offers Bluebridge customers the best service and more flexibility for no extra cost if the customer pays on time.

“We wanted to partner with a service Kiwis are familiar with that didn’t cost them any more to use, and as the market leader, Afterpay was the obvious choice for Bluebridge,” says Will Dady, General Manager – Digital and Customer Experience for StraitNZ Bluebridge.

“With more Kiwis than ever looking to explore our fantastic country, but also being mindful of their budgets, we know that our customers will love the simplicity and convenience of managing their payments through Afterpay. This is another great reason to choose Bluebridge when taking a trip across Cook Strait.”

To celebrate the launch of the new partnership between Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries and Afterpay, Bluebridge is offering the opportunity for one lucky customer to win back the cost of their ferry fare. The competition is open to customers who book online by 31 October 2020 using Afterpay and travel between 1 December 2020 and 28 February 2021.

Afterpay is an international payments platform, built to enable financial wellness for the next generation. Customers receive products and services immediately, whilst paying in four interest-free instalments. With no credit checks, no interest, and no catch, Afterpay empowers customers to pay in a financially sustainable way.

Afterpay is currently offered by 55,000+ of the world’s best retailers and has 10 million+ active customers globally. The service is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay.

