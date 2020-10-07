Tech & Change Recruiter, Potentia Recruitment, Has Released Its 2020 Interim Remuneration Report

Press Release – Potentia

Given the current climate, this year’s report takes an in-depth look into the state of New Zealand’s tech sector – six months after the country first went into lockdown. Originally scheduled for release in March, Potentia delayed the report for six months – giving them time to gather data on the pandemic’s real impact on remuneration levels. The Interim report focuses on the remuneration trends that have emerged since March, along with a full list of salaries and contract rates across the sector.

Though there have been wide-reaching impacts from Covid-19 throughout the tech sector, Potentia’s findings show many areas and sub-domains that have remained resilient to the economic turmoil, seeing few redundancies and enabling rate/salary levels to either remain stable or experience marginal movement.

