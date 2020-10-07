Simple, Flexible, Powerful – The New MYOB Essentials

Press Release – MYOB

Leading business management platform, MYOB, continues to invest in the advancement of its product suite, with new versions of its popular cloud-based Essentials Starter and Essentials Accounting software now available to New Zealand small businesses. …

Leading business management platform, MYOB, continues to invest in the advancement of its product suite, with new versions of its popular cloud-based Essentials Starter and Essentials Accounting software now available to New Zealand small businesses.

Revealed at MYOB’s quarterly partner Showcase last week, the upgraded MYOB Essentials software products offer small businesses greater visibility and flexibility when it comes to managing their business.

“Facing extraordinary economic conditions and with business confidence fluctuating due to the uncertainty generated by COVID-19, it has never been more important for business owners to have clear visibility and a true understanding of the current health of their business,” says MYOB Head of Product, Dale Dixon.

“With greater levels of visibility provided by our new Essentials software, we’re continuing to empower local business owners to make informed, considered decisions that could make all the difference to the future of their business survival and growth.”

Designed with ease of use in mind, key features of the new software include:

New performance dashboards -For the first time, real-time dashboards provide business owners with instantaneous insights into their performance, painting a clear picture of their cashflow position.

-For the first time, real-time dashboards provide business owners with instantaneous insights into their performance, painting a clear picture of their cashflow position. Targeted reporting – An enhanced reporting suite offers impressive customisation and visibility. A new ‘report pack builder’ provides business owners with styling templates to customise their PDF exports, so they can be branded or personalised to better reflect their business. Business owners can include any report in the pack that they can create to suit their needs – whether it’s for completing BAS or even compiling a few reports to help with a loan application.

– An enhanced reporting suite offers impressive customisation and visibility. A new ‘report pack builder’ provides business owners with styling templates to customise their PDF exports, so they can be branded or personalised to better reflect their business. Business owners can include any report in the pack that they can create to suit their needs – whether it’s for completing BAS or even compiling a few reports to help with a loan application. Improved mobility and display – Significant new mobile enhancements allow business owners to manage their business accounts from anywhere at any time, giving them visibility and oversight of their business’s cashflow on any device and in a way that’s flexible to their schedule and lifestyle.

– Significant new mobile enhancements allow business owners to manage their business accounts from anywhere at any time, giving them visibility and oversight of their business’s cashflow on any device and in a way that’s flexible to their schedule and lifestyle. Seamless software integration – The new versions of the software smoothly integrates with hundreds of other tools that may already be in use by small businesses.

– The new versions of the software smoothly integrates with hundreds of other tools that may already be in use by small businesses. Hassle-free compliance – Tax and compliance are simplified, with GST and provisional tax now lodged directly from the product, removing the stress and hassle for business owners around meeting their tax obligations.

– Tax and compliance are simplified, with GST and provisional tax now lodged directly from the product, removing the stress and hassle for business owners around meeting their tax obligations. Controlled user access – A ‘user access control’ option provides business owners with the option to assign specific file access to their accountant or business partners, while maintaining control over visibility and editing capabilities.

“The more that businesses can automate processes, the more they can increase their capacity and therefore their ability to generate revenue,” Mr Dixon explains.

“We know business owners are often stretched for time and resource, so the ability to both cut down on manual data input, check on cashflow when and where they need to, and leverage the support of others to help better manage their business, could be game-changing for sole traders and small business owners.”

Available now, the new versions of MYOB Essentials Starter and MYOB Essentials Accounting are well-suited to small business owners who are new to using accounting software and don’t have the need for a payroll function.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url