Raygun APM Support For Ruby — Next-generation Application Performance Monitoring

Press Release – Raygun

Raygun, a leading application performance monitoring tool, today announced that Ruby is the latest language to be supported by their Application Performance Monitoring service, Raygun APM.

In 2020 and beyond, many development teams are seeking to better manage their online experiences in a world where digital interactions are representative of application quality.

Companies like Domino’s, Coca-Cola, Unity, and Microsoft use Raygun’s cloud-based monitoring solution to get code-level visibility into the user experience. This enables software developers to detect, diagnose, and resolve application performance problems before they affect users. Now, the Ruby community also has access to Raygun’s APM offering.

Raygun’s points of difference in the APM market are that they offer more code-level detail, better data visualization, and a usage-based billing model that compliments modern infrastructures. This supports Raygun’s continued goal of providing a totally integrated monitoring platform.

Product Specialist at Raygun, Helen Anderson, says that, “Development teams no longer need to guess where a performance blocker is coming from. With Raygun APM for Ruby, we proactively identify performance problems with action-oriented, code-level detail before they impact end-users.”

Raygun users will be able to try Raygun APM for Ruby today by going to their account and installing the Raygun APM agent. New users can sign up for a free 14-day trial with Raygun.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url