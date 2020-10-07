Business Scoop
Effects Of COVID-19 On Trade: 1 February–30 September 2020 (provisional)

October 7, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Effects of COVID-19 on trade is a weekly update on New Zealand’s daily goods trade with the world from 1 February 2020. Comparing the values with previous years shows the potential impacts of COVID-19.

We advise caution in making decisions based on this data.

We welcome your feedback. Please send comments to overseastrade@stats.govt.nz.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

