Watercare Water Supply Update: 6 October

October 6, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Watercare Services

Please find below the latest water supply status update: 6 October.

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days
Hūnua Ranges 0mm 6.2mm
Waitākere Ranges 0mm 14mm
     

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 67.33%
Yesterday: 67.29%
Normal for this time of year: 91.1%

Water consumption:

Target for October 2020: 415 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption 400 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 391 million litres

