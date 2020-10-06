Quanton Gears Up To Lead The Growth Of Business Process Automation In The New Zealand Market

Press Release – Quanton

New Zealand, Auckland – Tuesday October 6, 2020 – Two of New Zealand’s business process automation pioneers are joining forces in a deal expected to reap benefits for existing customers of both businesses, while positioning the two companies for future growth.

The deal sees business process automation consultancy Quanton fully acquiring Probity’s automation managed services and delivery division, Probotics.

Probotics specialises in the delivery of innovative process automation solutions through a combination of its on premise and hosted offerings for Accounts Payable, Robotic Process Automation and Intelligent Document Capture services.

“The decision to acquire Probotics strengthens Quanton’s end-to-end managed services and Intelligent Automation capabilities. The combination of our existing services with the acquisition of Probotics capabilities will enable us to add greater value to our joint customer base as well as delivering a richer offering to the local market,” Green said.

“The acquisition creates great synergies by combining Probity’s unique managed services offerings together with Quanton’s leading automation advisory practice to further accelerate the possibilities that transformation can deliver for our customers,” said Probity’s Managing Director, Barry Carruth.

Quanton will take on Probotics clients, including a number of active projects. “The acquisition of Probotics diversifies Quanton’s presence further in key sectors like transport, logistics, public health, retail and central and local government, utilities and manufacturing,” Green said.

“A key aspect of the deal was to ensure Probotics customers and staff were looked after and there was a seamless transition,” said Carruth. “The due diligence was very much two-way and has demonstrated that Probotics customers and staff will be well looked after as a result of this acquisition. That was a very important aspect of selecting and working with Quanton for this deal.”

“Quanton’s purpose is to support businesses in creating new ways of working. New Zealand businesses need to adopt future-ready business models and be more productive, or they risk losing relevance and becoming unsustainable. It’s time to rethink how businesses operate – and what part automation plays in that,” says Green.

“The deal assists Quanton with further growth in the wake of Covid-19, which has increased interest in business process automation as a strategic capability for businesses who require more resilient operating models and capabilities.”

Gartner has forecast that Robotic Process Automation, a sub-set of the holistic business process automation market, in the New Zealand market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 15.8% in 2021 and 20.8% in Australia for the same period.

The acquisition builds on a journey of successful growth and investment in innovative approaches to automation for Quanton.

Over the past 12-months Quanton has introduced several new market leading technologies to the local market including Kore.AI and DataRobot.

Moreover, Quanton have developed a holistic strategy for Intelligent Automation – the use of AI in business process automation which they are now applying with several customers in the New Zealand market.

About Quanton

Quanton transforms business operating models to a new, future-focused way of working by helping build capability and find the sweet spots where automation can have the biggest impact on a business – with quantifiable benefit.

Quanton is led by its advisory services, and a specialised range of emerging automation and AI technologies, helping organisations simplify automation. Aligning digital transformation with their vision and strategy and connecting activity to the realisation of business goals.

www.quanton.co.nz

About Probotics

Probotics is a pioneer in the delivery of process improvement services and has been providing innovative automated solutions to leading kiwi organisations to address previously unsurmountable business challenges. Probotics history leverages off 19 years of Probity assisting clients to deliver business efficiency through a mixture of people, process, and technology.

www.probotics.co.nz

About Probity

Probity is an established management consultancy firm based in Wellington. With over 19-years’ experience. Probity focusses on helping clients improve their financial performance by balancing the innovative use of technology with new and enhanced processes, while effectively managing change.

www.probity.co.nz

