Canstar Announces Year’s Best KiwiSaver Providers

In a time marked by instability, New Zealanders have been buffered by their KiwiSaver investments. With more than three million Kiwis in the scheme, and $62 billion in funds under management, KiwiSaver has helped us into homes, given us support during hardship, and provided financial comfort in retirement.

Today, Canstar is proud to reveal its award-winning providers for 2020, all of which have delivered exceptional results, assessed over a five-year period. It is notable these providers have also delivered results above market averages through the worst of the financial disruption caused by COVID-19.

Canstar’s inaugural KiwiSaver Provider of the Year 2020 is Milford Funds. Milford won the award as a result of its outstanding performance across different fund profiles. Canstar can also announce its Outstanding Value KiwiSaver Awards. Milford featured again, alongside BNZ and Fisher Funds.

Canstar rated 16 providers, 20 schemes and 117 funds to find its winners. Milford’s recognition as Provider of the Year was driven by its performance across fund profiles, high levels of customer satisfaction and quality of service.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said Milford has been a consistently high performer in Canstar’s annual analysis of KiwiSaver providers. “Milford is a standout KiwiSaver provider both in terms of returns and customer feedback. Its win of our inaugural KiwiSaver Provider of the Year Award is extremely well deserved and we congratulate the team for their success.”

Murray Harris, Milford’s Head of KiwiSaver, said “Milford are delighted to have received the Canstar KiwiSaver Provider of the Year Award and also being named as an Outstanding Value KiwiSaver Provider.

“We work hard to continually improve our member experience and are so pleased to have received this fantastic feedback from our members. Over the past year we have continued to develop our regular market and fund commentaries, launched a smartphone App, added transaction functionality to our client portal, and introduced access to KiwiSaver Advisers as well as fully online Digital KiwiSaver Advice. It is so pleasing to see our members giving the thumbs up to these additional services.”

Mr George said BNZ and Fisher Funds, as winners of Canstar’s Outstanding Value KiwiSaver Awards, were equally impressive. It is BNZ’s second consecutive year as a winner of this award.

Peter Forster, BNZ General Manager for Wealth, said the double win was another vote of confidence in the BNZ KiwiSaver scheme. “We are particularly proud of the efforts we have made to continually deliver outstanding value for our members,” Mr Forster said.

“BNZ Wealth is made up of investment specialists who are committed to providing a high-quality scheme at a cost that lets members keep more of their money. We love being recognised for the value we provide our members, as that is what KiwiSaver is all about.”

