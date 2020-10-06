A Bunch Of Brunches For Southland Farmers

Press Release – Southland Rural Support Trust

“There’s no arguing that our Southland farmers deserve a treat every now and then,” says Southland Rural Support Trust Chair Cathie Cotter.

“With the extreme weather conditions over the last two weeks and at this time of year there is a small window after winter, calving, and lambing, where they can take a breath and see how well they’ve done despite all the challenges, so we’ve organised seven Pop-Up brunch BBQ’s and coffee carts in rural areas around the Southland region where we haven’t seen a lot of them recently. The RST and some wonderful sponsors are picking up the cost and we’re hoping farm managers and owners will take the time to send their teams off for a quick treat.”

As well as a free feed and a coffee, farmers can chat to Rural Support Trust, agriculture industry representatives and enter to win a hamper for their team thanks to Rural Women NZ.

Refer to the flyer for more details.

About Rural Support Trusts

Rural Support Trusts have local, rural people who know from experience that severe weather, finances, relationships, and work pressures can mount up.

On top of that, we have networks and training to help with all kinds of situations, and to point you in the right direction to get through your current challenges.

Contact us any time. Call 0800 787 254 RURAL HELP – for a confidential chat about you, your business, the weather, your finances, or a neighbour, partner, friend, family member, or worker. www.rural-support.org.nz

