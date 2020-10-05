Feedback Wanted On Draft Street Plans For Eltham And Waverley

Press Release – South Taranaki District Council

Draft plans for the Eltham and Waverley Innovative Streets Pilot Fund project have been developed and further public feedback is being sought. The project has received funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the draft plans are aimed at testing safer crossing points, slowing down traffic and making the towns more welcoming and vibrant.

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) community development manager, Claire Symes, says initial ideas gathered earlier last month (September) from Waverley and Eltham residents were all considered and fed into the development of the draft plans by urban architects Bluemarble, who are working closely with the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency safety engineers.

“The draft plans will be displayed in the Town’s LibraryPlus centres from today 5 October to 16 October and residents can give their thoughts there, email them to cdunit@stdc.govt.nz or phone 0800 111 323. The Draft Plans and an online feedback form are also be available on the Council website www.southtaranaki.com

Both projects are being co-designed in partnership with local communities and businesses and the plans will be finalised in November.

“Whether the treatments will be permanent will depend on feedback from the community, businesses and Waka Kotahi that they are successfully alleviating the issues identified in the Town Masterplans relating to speed of traffic through the central business areas, unsafe crossing points and lack of a town heart,” she says.

The Innovating Streets projects are 90% funded by the Waka Kotahi Innovating Streets pilot fund with the South Taranaki District Council funding the remaining 10%.

