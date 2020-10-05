Easi-pay: Dtr Brings A Better Way To Buy Now Pay Later

Press Release – DTR

COVID-19 sees a Kiwi legend focus on flexibility and value

For many of us, 2020 has been a year of stress and turmoil. Families and whanau are stretching the budget to cover lots of new and unexpected costs.

Here at dtr we wanted to help and just as we have for nearly 60 years we wanted to make sure Kiwi families could buy what they need for their home when they need to.

Introducing easi-pay, the new way to buy now and pay later at dtr.

easi-pay allows shoppers to spread payments over 12 weeks with no interest and no fees. So, now you don’t have to wait to buy that new appliance, you can shop for it at dtr when it suits you.

“Today’s families are pulled in every direction all at once. With COVID and repeated lockdowns seeing kids stuck at home and companies closing, anxiety levels are at an all-time high. We wanted to help reduce the stress of budgeting and make sure families could take charge of their own money and spend it on their own terms,” says dtr Managing Director, Mark Spring.

here’s how it works.

Shoppers apply instore or online and the application takes as little as 10 minutes to complete. Once approved, dtr sets you up with two limits. One is your maximum credit facility limit. That’s the most you can spend in total with dtr. The other is your maximum weekly repayment limit based on your affordability.

“Talking with customers, we’ve found that while credit limits and the maximum amount borrowable are important, what really helps families take control is knowing their weekly payments are affordable. By setting a maximum weekly repayment limit customers have the added comfort that easi-pay purchases won’t take them beyond their desired weekly spend.”

“This way, if they need to, shoppers can use easi-pay for a range of purchases and because we consolidate into one weekly payment, everyone knows exactly what’s due so they won’t get in over their heads,” says Mark.

Keeping track of multiple buy now pay later repayments can be a challenge. So, at dtr we wanted to create an interest-free option that makes things easier to manage.

easi-pay offers a longer interest free period than buy now pay later alternatives and as a responsible lender easi-pay is fully compliant with the credit contracts and consumer finance act.

With repayments consolidated into a single amount that comes out on a scheduled day of the week and a maximum weekly repayment limit, we believe shoppers will find it’s easier to budget for multiple purchases and take control of the household budget.

At dtr we believe everyone deserves a fair go, respect and a moment of brightness. We’ll be fair and try our best.

