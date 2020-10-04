Statement From Auckland Airport

Business Scoop
The domestic terminal was evacuated at 9.40am today, while police investigated reports of a suspicious package. Passengers are now being readmitted to the terminal. Auckland Airport thanks passengers for their patience. For any further details, please get …The domestic terminal was evacuated at 9.40am today, while police investigated reports of a suspicious package. Passengers are now being readmitted to the terminal. Auckland Airport thanks passengers for their patience. For any further details, please get in touch with the police.

— Auckland Airport spokesperson

