RemoteTogetherNZ Festival Moves To March 2021

Organisers of the RemoteTogetherNZ festival have made the decision to host the event in March 2021. Originally set for November, festival organiser Trent Yeo says moving it back a few months reflects feedback from interested participants. …

“The response we’ve had shows how interested and motivated people are in learning and working together to build a new global work landscape. But with COVID curveballs, corporate travel restrictions, elections and Christmas looming, many people still feel like they’re in survival mode and we absolutely appreciate that.

“The purpose of RemoteTogetherNZ is to help individuals and businesses to evolve by design, rather than default, so to succeed it’s important for us to listen to the feedback and give people more time so we can all move forward together.

“Retiming the festival for March also aligns with annual business planning processes when people will naturally be considering how to best navigate the next 12 months and beyond. RemoteTogetherNZ is a great professional development opportunity for everyone, from self-employed to large organisations, to gain expert insights, tools and best practices around remote/flexible working options, office spaces, and staff wellbeing and engagement initiatives, as well as much more,” he said.

RemoteTogetherNZ will bring participants together to:

· Connect with thought leaders who have the tools and know-how to navigate these unchartered waters

· Network with likeminded leaders who are on the same path

· Master current best practices and leverage their new network to continue development

· Thrive, not just survive, through the challenges of modern business.

Those who have already purchased Earlybird tickets can choose to use them at the March event or receive a full refund by emailing info@remotetogethernz.com.

A new date will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, for more information visit www.remotetogethernz.com and follow @remotogether on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest updates, ideas and discussions.

