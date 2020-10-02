National Party Recognises The Of Urgent Need For A New Maritime Dry Dock

Press Release – NZ Shipping Federation

NZ Shipping Federation congratulates the National Party for its commitment to the construction of a maritime dry dock at NorthPort. A 250 metre dry dock, capable of servicing vessels trading in New Zealand, is the missing piece of New Zealands …

NZ Shipping Federation congratulates the National Party for its commitment to the construction of a maritime dry dock at NorthPort.

“A 250 metre dry dock, capable of servicing vessels trading in New Zealand, is the missing piece of New Zealand’s transport infrastructure jigsaw,” Clive Glover, President, NZ Shipping Federation, said today.

“This is not a political issue. It is common sense. All political parties should be supporting this.”

“Having a dry dock in New Zealand would save on the fuel consumed travelling overseas, which is obviously good for the environment and also save time and money for ship operators. It will mean that ships hulls can be easily inspected, repaired and cleaned without having to make a long and costly return voyage to Singapore of Sydney.”

“Investing in a dry dock is a smart use of taxpayers’ money and it will pay off as a financial investment. It would also benefit the environment as it will ensure that international ships with fouled hulls have an out-of-water option for cleaning, rather than doing it in-water at the 12-mile limit.”

The dry dock is expected to be a major employer in Whangarei, both during construction and when in operation, creating hundreds of skilled jobs.

Mr Glover said that the Federation will continue to work with Ministers and officials to make the dry dock a reality.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url