Giftbox Boutique Select Charity For 2020 Christmas Appeal

Each year leading up to Christmas, Giftbox Boutique run a Red Ribbon Appeal to raise funds for a selected charity.

When purchasing a gift basket via Giftbox Boutique’s website, customers can choose to add a special, decorative red ribbon to their order for an additional one dollar. This donation is then be matched by Giftbox Boutique, meaning two dollars donated for every Christmas gift hamper sent out with a red ribbon.

This year, the online gift basket retailer put the question to their customers to decide which charity to support.

In a Facebook post, Giftbox boutique asked their followers to vote between four charities – The SPCA, The Salvation Army, Hospice NZ, and Variety Children’s Charity. Their followers opted for the SPCA.

“We are excited again to support the SPCA in our red ribbon appeal”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Grey.

“The SPCA is such a deserving charity, and we know the disruptions of this year has been especially trying for them”.

This is not the first time Giftbox Boutique customers have backed the animal welfare charity, in a similar vote last year their Facebook followers selected the SPCA.

“Last year, we decided to get our growing customer base more involved with the charity selection process”, explains Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Grey.

The idea paid off, and donations increased from $3500 (donated to the Salvation Army) in 2018 to over $5700 in 2019. This year, Grey hopes to further eclipse this figure for the best Red Ribbon Appeal to date.

“Our customer base is very generous and is always very receptive to our charity drives”, says Grey.

“We have grown significantly over the past 12 months, and we are hopeful that our new customers will get on board and help to make this our best red ribbon appeal ever!”

Giftbox Boutique’s Red Ribbon Appeal will run from October 1 to December 20 with red ribbons available to purchase on any gift basket purchased through their website. Giftbox Boutique will match all donations made, up to the value of $3500.

