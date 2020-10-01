Concrete NZ Issues Concrete Pumping Health & Safety Guidance

Press Release – Concrete NZ

The Concrete New Zealand (NZ) Readymix Sector Group has issued an updated Safety Alert: Blow-Back & Pump-Back document that urges its ready mixed concrete producer members to no longer accept blow and pumpback from any concrete pump.

Richard Sands, Chair of the Readymix Sector Group, believes the procedure poses significant health & safety hazards for all those involved and should not be undertaken.

“Blow and pump back entails moving residual concrete from the line or boom pump back into the truck mixer bowl under pressure, and can be very dangerous.”

Concrete NZ is advising against the practice of accepting blow and pump-back from any line and boom concrete pumps due to the potential risks involved,” says Richard.

The Readymix Sector Group also strongly encourages those involved in concrete pumping to adhere to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Concrete Pumping Health and Safety Guidelines.

“This Guide provides practical advice about the safe operation and maintenance of concrete pumping equipment and the environment this equipment is used in.”

“Health & safety vigilance needs to be maintained across the supply, acquisition, disposal, inspection, maintenance, registration and safe operation of all types of concrete pumps and associated placing equipment used in pumping or spraying concrete.”

The Safety Alert – Blow-Back & Pump-Back can be downloaded from the Concrete NZ website – www.concretenz.org.nz

The Concrete Pumping Health and Safety Guidelines can be downloaded from the WorkSafe NZ website – https://worksafe.govt.nz/

