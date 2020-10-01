Ballance Shareholders Elect New Director

Press Release – Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Dani Darke, one of six candidates vying for a spot on Ballance Agri-Nutrients Board of Directors, was announced as the successful North Ward candidate at the 2020 Annual shareholders meeting (AGM).

Andrew Morrison was also re-elected uncontested for the South Island Ward.

Newly elected Chair, Duncan Coull, congratulated Dani and Andrew, at last nights (30 September 2020) AGM. For the first time Shareholders were able to attend and participate in the AGM virtually and in person.

There are nine Ballance Directors, three independently appointed and six elected from North and South Island wards.

“Dani has a deep desire to see rural communities thrive and is a welcome addition to the board, representing a new generation of farmers,” says Ballance Chair, Duncan Coull.

“Ballance will benefit from Dani’s on farm experience driving profitability and sustainability, her strong networks in the rural sector, having worked in Rural Banking and industry roles, and her understanding of the supply chain through her work in the meat processing sector,” says Duncan.

Ballance shareholders also voted to amend the co-operatives constitution to allow for all shareholders to be able to vote for any vacant ward position North or South, regardless of where their principal residence is. This is in line with further provisions that have been previously modified to remove outdated references to legislation and bring the constitution in line with current market practice. The constitutional change is effective immediately and will apply to the next Board of Directors elections and AGM.

This was David Peacock’s last AGM as a Director and Chair; David has stepped down after 15 years as a Director and seven as Chair.

“David’s farmer focus, willingness to take risks, and commercial acumen will be missed,” says Duncan.

“Ballance has a strong legacy of good leadership throughout the organisation. As a board we are aware of our responsibility to ensure this continues.

“I’m very passionate about the role co-ops have and can play in securing the future success of the primary sector.

“Ballance has a proud history of delivering on this promise through investing in innovation backed by science. Innovation that is future proof will help farmers and growers navigate the changes ahead and continue to thrive and succeed on a global stage.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the foreseeable future, while it’s important to reflect on the huge amount we have achieved over the previous year, it’s even more important that we look forward together and focus on the challenges and successes for FY21 and beyond,” says Duncan.

