NZ’s Local Insurance Brokers Become Part Of The West Coast Community

Rothbury Insurance Brokers has opened a new West Coast office as it continues to grow and expand its presence around the country.

Managing Director, Roger Abel says, “Providing the right service to meet the needs of our clients is critical. We know our clients like doing business locally and we’re committed to giving them the personal service and quality advice they deserve.”

“Our Net Promoter Score is telling us we’re on the right track so far and that our clients think we’re doing a great job.”

Nelson & West Coast Branch Manager, Phil Thompson says, “Our new West Coast office will service the Buller, Grey and Westland communities that all have their own unique needs.”

“Being on the ground locally means we’ll be able to provide an even higher level of service to our West Coast clients and we’re looking forward to doing that.

“We’re excited to welcome Kirstie Barlow to the Rothbury team. Kirstie will be looking after our West Coast clients with the support of our Nelson team. Kirstie’s well known on the Coast and lives in the local community.”

Rothbury’s new office is located at 12 Boundary Street, Greymouth and locals are being encouraged to drop in to say hello and get a free second opinion on their insurance.

