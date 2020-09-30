More Than 10,000 Townhouses, Flats, And Units Consented In The Last Year

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

A record 10,063 townhouses, flats, and units were consented in the August 2020 year, Stats NZ said today.

“August 2020 saw the annual number of townhouses, flats, and units consented go over 10,000 for the first time since the series began in the early 1990s,” acting construction indicators manager Dave Adair said.

