Business Scoop
Network

More Than 10,000 Townhouses, Flats, And Units Consented In The Last Year

September 30, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

A record 10,063 townhouses, flats, and units were consented in the August 2020 year, Stats NZ said today. August 2020 saw the annual number of townhouses, flats, and units consented go over 10,000 for the first time since the series began in the early …

A record 10,063 townhouses, flats, and units were consented in the August 2020 year, Stats NZ said today.

“August 2020 saw the annual number of townhouses, flats, and units consented go over 10,000 for the first time since the series began in the early 1990s,” acting construction indicators manager Dave Adair said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: