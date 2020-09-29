Business Scoop
Watercare Drought Update: 29 September

September 29, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Watercare Services

Please find below the latest drought status update: 29 September.

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days
Hūnua Ranges 5mm 25mm
Waitākere Ranges 6mm 24.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 67.55%
Yesterday: 67.55%
Normal for this time of year: 90.6%

Water consumption:

Target for September 2020: 405 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption 389 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 384 million litres

