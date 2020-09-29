Watercare Drought Update: 29 September
Press Release – Watercare Services
Please find below the latest drought status update: 29 September. Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Hnua Ranges 5mm 25mm Waitkere Ranges 6mm 24.5mm How full the dams are (in total): Today: 67.55% Yesterday: 67.55% Normal for this time of …
Please find below the latest drought status update: 29 September.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|5mm
|25mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|6mm
|24.5mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|67.55%
|Yesterday:
|67.55%
|Normal for this time of year:
|90.6%
Water consumption:
|Target for September 2020:
|405 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|389 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|384 million litres
See the weekly water supply update.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url