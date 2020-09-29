Watercare Drought Update: 29 September

Press Release – Watercare Services

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 5mm 25mm Waitākere Ranges 6mm 24.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 67.55% Yesterday: 67.55% Normal for this time of year: 90.6%

Water consumption:

Target for September 2020: 405 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 389 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 384 million litres

See the weekly water supply update.

