Press Release – Natural Living Homes

Natural Living Homes launches new website to showcase their complete house building services across Canterbury and Wellington Are you in search of a one-stop building company that offers renovations, maintenance and repairs? Get a team to manage all …



Natural Living Homes launches new website to showcase their complete house building services across Canterbury and Wellington

Are you in search of a one-stop building company that offers renovations, maintenance and repairs? Get a team to manage all your projects and visit the website of Natural Living Homes: www.naturallivinghomes.co.nz.

Natural Living Homes has a dedicated team of builders, sub-contractors and asbestos removal specialists. The team can undertake a range of works from new home builds, repairs, painting and inspecting and safely removing asbestos from your property.

The website focuses on three main areas: asbestos removal; building services; and plastering, painting & decorating.

Asbestos Removal

Natural Living Homes Asbestos Removal can make your home or rental property healthy and safe from asbestos. Their asbestos removal specialists conduct thorough inspections, provide professional advice and implement safe removal according to the client’s preferred method.

Building Services

Renovations, alterations, extensions, or new home builds? Natural Living Homes can handle it all. Residential properties that require earthquake repairs is one of their specialties and they have dealt with more than 800 earthquake damaged houses. The team can manage any residential building project within the agreed time and budget.

Plastering, Painting & Decorating

Trust the painters and plasterers at Natural Living Homes to get the interior and exterior of your Christchurch property looking just how you imagined. These guys don’t cut corners and will not accept second best. Using the best materials and latest techniques, their plastering, painting, and decorating services offers exceptional quality finishing for your home.

Natural Living Homes services Canterbury and Wellington region.

For more information on Natural Living Homes and the services it provides check out: www.naturallivinghomes.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url