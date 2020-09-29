Greens ‘right On Track’ With Bold Transport Plan

Press Release – Gwynn Compton

Kāpiti Coast commuter rail campaigner Gwynn Compton has endorsed the Green Party’s new Future of Transport plan which includes new hybrid trains, electrification and double tracking from Waikanae to Ōtaki, and eventually rapid intercity passenger rail between Palmerston North and Wellington.

“The Green Party’s Future of Transport plan is right on track with the Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign’s vision for our districts through its prioritising of investments to more quickly provide fast, frequent, and climate-friendly commuter rail services,” says Mr Compton.

“The rapid growth of Kāpiti and Horowhenua is intrinsically linked to Wellington, with more and more people choosing to live here while continuing to work in Wellington City. By significantly increasing and bringing forward investments in public transport, the Green Party’s plan would be transformational and ensure commuter rail services keep pace with the growth we’re experiencing.

“Likewise, with Manawatu growing strongly as well, more regular services to Palmerston North will also help facilitate the increasing number of commuters in Horowhenua who are travelling north.”

Looking ahead, Gwynn Compton says the Green Party’s longer-term vision for the rail network would be a huge boost for regional New Zealand.

“The longer-term rejuvenation and reinvention of New Zealand’s rail network as envisaged by the Green Party’s Future of Transport plan through high-speed intercity passenger rail services would be a massive boost for regional economies, making it far quicker to move goods around the country and more easily connecting people with job opportunities, health and education providers, and other essential services.

“Even in the short term, the ability to redeploy hybrid trains as electrification of the network progresses north of Waikanae will help reconnect many provincial communities back into passenger rail services, something the Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign highlighted as an opportunity at its launch in March.”

More information about the Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign can be found at www.kapitihorowhenuarail.co.nz

