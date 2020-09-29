ASB Showgrounds Sustains Multi-million-dollar Loss After 6 Months Of No Events

Press Release – ASB Showgrounds

ASB Showgrounds, New Zealand’s largest Events & Exhibition Centre sustains multi-million-dollar loss after 6 months of no events

On Wednesday 30th September as darkness falls, venues all over the world will light up red in support of the thousands who work in an industry hit hard by lockdowns and mass gathering limits. This wave of red will start right here in Aotearoa as the ASB Showgrounds, SkyCity Auckland, Eden Park, Spark Arena and many more venues nation-wide light up the outside of their venue red to send a powerful message of support and show the world that we’re on red alert for survival.

The event & exhibition sector was the first industry to be affected by Covid-19 as bans on mass gatherings were put into place in March. It has been over six months since business has stopped and we have yet to receive any support from the Government. Like many venues, the ASB Showgrounds is in survival mode and hanging on by a thread. We are a not-for-profit organization and are unable to sustain constant level changes without immediate funding.

