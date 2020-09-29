Anagenix Purchases Vitaco Manufacturing Facility In Seven-Figure Deal

Press Release – Anagenix

Cutting edge nutraceutical ingredients company Anagenix today announced it has purchased Vitaco’s Avondale-based nutritional product manufacturing facility. The seven-figure deal includes all assets at the site and acquiring the premises’ 10-year lease.

New Zealand-owned Anagenix manufactures and markets high-quality scientifically-formulated ingredients used by health supplement and nutraceutical manufacturers. Its products are locally grown kiwifruit and boysenberry-apple powders, gently processed from non-GMO whole fruits, to retain a high level of bioactivityThe company’s products are also BioGrow NZ organic certified, halal and kosher.

Announcing the deal, Anagenix Managing Director Chris Johnson says Anagenix has experienced significant growth in recent years, with that trend set to continue despite Covid-19. Most of the company’s products are exported to the United States, Europe and Asia, where New Zealand-grown and manufactured natural health product ingredients command a premium.



Chris Johnson

Mr Johnson commented that company’s stand was inundated at a recent European (virtual) trade show: “Whole fruit products that have great science portfolios around them, including clinical trials, are really taking off.

“Our growth is such that Anagenix is now backwards integrating so that we can better manage all stages in our manufacturing supply chain, thus enhancing our products’ consistency and quality.”

Mr Johnson says acquiring the manufacturing facility will enable Anagenix to triple its fruit drying and ingredient processing capacity over the next two to three years.

