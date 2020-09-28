Today on Paakiwaha, An Exciting Weekly Current Affairs Programme From A Māori Perspective

Press Release – Paakiwaha

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Mori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air. On todays show, Regional Economic Development Minister …

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones discusses Provincial Growth Funding for Māori food producer ‘Kii Tahi’. The company produces native food plants used in its Kaitahi food and beverage enterprise. The South Taranaki enterprise will receive a $1.2 million PGF loan and a $184,572 grant to expand operations in Whanganui.

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere joins Dale to talk about the party’s 25-year plan being launched tomorrow at Waitangi, and the historic partnership between Oranga Tamariki, Te Puni Kōkiri, ACC, and Whānau Ora towards the devolution of services to Māori by Māori for Māori.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson talks campaigning and discusses Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peter’s comments on Ihumātao.

Chief Historian Ministry of Culture and Heritage Neil Atkinson talks about ‘Te Mana o te Reo’, a series of web stories that explore the history of the WAI 11 claim- and its impact on Aotearoa in the past and today.

Huhana Lyndon discusses Ngāti Wai’s stance against the 2011 ‘Takutai Moana Act, calling it a toothless piece of legislation that undermines rangatiratanga.

Son of famed Māori health provider Lady Tureiti Moxon, Te Aro Moxon has been selected for a Commonwealth scholarship to attend Oxford University to complete his Masters of Science in global health and epidemiology. One person per annum is selected from Aotearoa.

Dr David Tipene Leach comes on to talk about a new report on cultural safety and health equity for Māori.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air

So tune in to yet another lively thought-provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url