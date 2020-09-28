Record Result For Talent NZ Rewards Bold Strategy And Community-centred Approach

Press Release – Talent NZ

Talent New Zealand has delivered strong results for its 2020 financial year with revenue growth of 55%.andEBITDA 14% ahead of 2019FY. Since launching its NZ operations back in 2009, Talent has steadily grown its presence across Auckland and Wellington …

Since launching its NZ operations back in 2009, Talent has steadily grown its presence across Auckland and Wellington with strong and highly experienced teams led by Country Manager Bianca Jones and Auckland General Manager Kara Smith.

Growth was further enhanced in October last year when Talent acquired ManpowerGroup’s New Zealand IT business, Experis. This acquisition and seamless transition of contractors and its key staff members ensured Talent NZ was in a strong position for the final quarter of FY2020.

In December, Talent was named Large Recruitment Agency of the Year at the New Zealand SEEK Annual Recruitment Awards (SARAs). It was the seventh time Talent had been recognised, however the first year to be considered in the Large Agency category.

Despite the global pandemic crisis, the New Zealand business has performed extremely well.

Talent’s New Zealand Country Manager, Bianca Jones said:

“These results really validate the work we have put in especially over the past six months. As a team, we have adapted to the challenges Covid-19 had thrown at us. Whether in the office or at home, we have remained extremely responsive to our clients and candidates.”

“We have also focused on our contractors during Covid-19, as we know that they often miss out on the benefits and support afforded to permanent employees and this becomes more evident in times like this. We have always offered a wide range of services for contractors through our Engage platform, but in the past months we have put a greater focus on doing what we can to help our contractors look after their physical, mental, professional, emotional and community wellness.”

During the 2020 financial year, Talent RISE, Talent’s charity intensified its focus and adapted its approach to address the NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) youth crisis, which has worsened throughout Covid-19. With the aim of providing a brighter future for the rangatahi (young people) of today, RISE NZ offers education and work readiness programs assisting young people experiencing barriers to employment. The Talent RISE team works closely with potential employers to source job opportunities for these young people.

“Over the past year, we have supported over 30 rangatahi into jobs with a focus on roles with career pathway opportunities. With everything going on in the world we have made it a priority of ours to provide much needed pastoral support and care to current and previous RISE young people,” said Jones

Commenting on the NZ business’s ability to hold up so well in this climate, Executive Chairman Richard Earl said he was delighted with how the business has evolved into a real force across the NZ market.

“Our New Zealand team continues to go from strength to strength, thanks to the dedication, passion and tenacity of a wonderful group of people and the leadership of Bianca Jones and Kara Smith who continually push the boundaries. I am also extremely proud of what has been accomplished by Talent RISE which has really been a shining example for us elsewhere in the world. They totally epitomise our ethos of giving a damn!”

Mark Nielsen, Talent’s Global CEO, said Talent’s NZ results were an indication of the strong culture and depth of customer relationships Talent had going in to the pandemic.

“Our business has a very clear vision and purpose that are underpinned by a strong values-based culture. Everyone has a clear idea of what they need to achieve both at an individual level and collectively as a company, which translates to a passionate mindset.”

